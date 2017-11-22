Thursday, 23 November 2017

Prague to take over Pražské služby, incl. ZEVO Malešice

22 November 2017

Prague’s councillors approved on November 21, 2017, the exchange of the minority stake in heating company Pražská Teplárenská (19.32%), incl. ZEVO Malešice incineration plant.

In addition to the stake, city of Prague will receive more than CZK 1.5bn from AVE CZ. The city will thus have the option to award cleaning contracts in in-house regime.

City councillor Karel Grabein Procházka says that Prague will thus save billions of korunas on waste collection and cleaning. The city will continue to have representatives in Pražská Teplárenská’s supervisory board.