Thursday, 23 November 2017

CPI acquires 450,000 sq m of land for residential construction

CIA News |
23 November 2017

In November 2017, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPI) completed the acquisition of two real estate projects for the future residential development. The first one is located in Prague 9 and covers about 55,800 sq m. The other project, covering an area of 395,000 sq m, is located in Řitka about 30 km south-west of Prague.