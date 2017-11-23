CPI acquires 450,000 sq m of land for residential construction
In November 2017, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPI) completed the acquisition of two real estate projects for the future residential development. The first one is located in Prague 9 and covers about 55,800 sq m. The other project, covering an area of 395,000 sq m, is located in Řitka about 30 km south-west of Prague.
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
