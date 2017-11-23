EPH acquires British RVA Group
Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH) has purchased the U.K. RVA Group. The company specialises in providing consultations in discarding, decontamination, disassembly and demolition.
EPH will control the RVA Group through its subsidiary EP UK Investments Ltd. The transaction value has not been disclosed. The British company will continue to provide support to customers from the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, energy, oil, natural-gas and heavy processing industries. Its seat remains in London.
