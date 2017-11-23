Prague university, expert withdraw complaint against Zeman
Prague, Nov 22 (CTK) - Physicist Ivan Ostadal and Prague's Charles University withdrew their complaint against President Milos Zeman on Tuesday, Prague Municipal Court spokeswoman Marketa Puci told CTK on Wednesday.
Ostadal asked the court to rule that Zeman acted unlawfully by not sending his decision not to appoint him professor both to him and the university and wanted the court to order the president to deliver it.
The court was to deal with the complaint on Wednesday.
"Both complainants informed the court that they had withdrawn their complaints, and this is why the court proceedings were halted," Puci told CTK without elaborating.
In the past, Ostadal filed a lawsuit over Zeman's inactivity in the case of his appointment as professor, but courts rejected it.
The Constitutional Court (US) upheld their decision on Monday.
The courts have concluded that Zeman was not inactive. The courts supported their ruling by Zeman's letter to then education minister Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) in which he wrote that he would not appoint Ostadal.
Zeman did not sign the appointment decrees of three proposed professors from Charles University and the University of Economics (VSE) in 2015.
Along with Ostadal, in whose case Zeman pointed to his alleged contacts with the former communist secret police (StB), he refused to appoint Jiri Fajt, director of the National Gallery (NG) in Prague, and political scientist Jan Eichler, from the VSE.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.