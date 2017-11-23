Thursday, 23 November 2017

Prague university, expert withdraw complaint against Zeman

ČTK |
23 November 2017

Prague, Nov 22 (CTK) - Physicist Ivan Ostadal and Prague's Charles University withdrew their complaint against President Milos Zeman on Tuesday, Prague Municipal Court spokeswoman Marketa Puci told CTK on Wednesday.

Ostadal asked the court to rule that Zeman acted unlawfully by not sending his decision not to appoint him professor both to him and the university and wanted the court to order the president to deliver it.

The court was to deal with the complaint on Wednesday.

"Both complainants informed the court that they had withdrawn their complaints, and this is why the court proceedings were halted," Puci told CTK without elaborating.

In the past, Ostadal filed a lawsuit over Zeman's inactivity in the case of his appointment as professor, but courts rejected it.

The Constitutional Court (US) upheld their decision on Monday.

The courts have concluded that Zeman was not inactive. The courts supported their ruling by Zeman's letter to then education minister Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) in which he wrote that he would not appoint Ostadal.

Zeman did not sign the appointment decrees of three proposed professors from Charles University and the University of Economics (VSE) in 2015.

Along with Ostadal, in whose case Zeman pointed to his alleged contacts with the former communist secret police (StB), he refused to appoint Jiri Fajt, director of the National Gallery (NG) in Prague, and political scientist Jan Eichler, from the VSE.

