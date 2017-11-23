Thursday, 23 November 2017

SP ČR: EED II review would cost ČR up to CZK 1.02tn

CIA News |
The proposal of the European Commission to review the energy efficiency directive (EED II) would cost the Czech economy between CZK 510bn and CZK 1.02tn, roughly 40%-60% of which would have to be subsidised by the state.

This statement was made by the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic (SP ČR). The draft directive’s risk scenario more than doubles the costs.

The SP ČR therefore wants to start a discussion on a European level and pledges to determine more realistic directive goals. The EED II sets goals for energy savings valid for the years 2021 to 2030.