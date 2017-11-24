EC: Medical expenditures in ČR are below EU average
In the Czech Republic medical expenditures per capita are one third lower than the EU average. However the value of funds headed for the system is increasing (2015: 7.3 % HDP). This is based on a report comparing the state of healthcare and healthcare systems in EU countries, published by the European Commission.
According to the material, between 2000 and 2015 average life expectancy in the Czech Republic increased by almost four years to 78.7 years, two years less than the EU average. The document also stated that the Czech Republic is among the “fairest” states when it comes to healthcare systems – for example minimal barriers to access to paid services.
From the perspective of the entire EU, the EC considers it important to increase investments into prevention, which 3 % of budget funds are spent on while 80 % is spent on treating illnesses.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.