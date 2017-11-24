LaSalle has purchased Palác Anděl for EUR 57.8m
the Palác Anděl building in Prague ward Smíchov from Aberdeen Asset Management Deutschland. The purchasing price totaled EUR 57.8m. The building, which has an area exceeding 14,500 m2, consists of six aboveground and two underground levels. It includes parking spaces and storage areas.
The building has office (80 %) as well as retail space (15 %). Its tenants include H&M, Pfizer, Toyota, FALCON and mBank. The seller was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and Clifford Chance, the buyer was represented by White & Case, JLL and PWC.
