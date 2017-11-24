Prague conference to deal with transforming world security
Prague, Nov 23 (CTK) - Recent changes in the world security environment, their impact on diplomacy and the problem of hybrid wars will be among the main issues on the agenda of a security conference to be held in Prague next week, Benjamin Tallis, from the Institute of International Relations (IIR), said on Thursday.
The IIR is staging the "Prague Insecurity Conference" in cooperation with the organisers of the Munich Security Conference, which is the largest such event in Europe.
The Prague conference's conclusions may influence the programme of the Munich conference due in February, Tallis told reporters.
He said the Prague conference will be held in an unusual format with politicians, diplomats and academicians sharing the stage within various discussion panels.
This will enable a different type of exchanging opinions and ideas than what is usual at world conferences, he said.
"We have prepared this because we believe that ideas still make sense and are still able to change the world," he added.
The participants in the conference will include NATO Military Committee head Petr Pavel, former Italian defence minister Gianpaolo di Paola and Matt Kroenig, an expert in international relations from the Georgetown University who used to be an advisor to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Tallis said he believes that the timing of the Prague conference may lead to the tabling of issues that could be eventually also discussed by the world politicians in Munich in February.
The IIR's close cooperation with the organisers of the Munich event may result in high representatives of the U.S. administration coming to Prague in future, Tallis said.
"We want to bring Prague onto the world security map next to Munich and Halifax," he said, referring to the two traditional security conferences regularly hosted by the two cities.
