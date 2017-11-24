Zetor Tractors to supply tractors for EUR 550m to Russia
ZETOR TRACTORS will supply 6,000 FORTERRA tractors to its Russian partner Kovrov Electro Mechanical Plant. The information has been confirmed for ČIANEWS the media representative of the Brno-based producer, Andrea Masárová, who specified that the estimated turnover from the order reaches EUR 550m. The supply will take place in the years 2018–2022. The Russian side has also expressed interest in the PROXIMA and CRYSTAL models, which are also exported in disassembled sets.
