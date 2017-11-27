Monday, 27 November 2017

ČSÚ: Confidence in economy down m/m

The total economy in domestic economy dropped moderately in the Czech Republic in November 2017. The aggregate indicator of confidence, quantified as the basic index, dropped 0.3 pts to 99.0.

Enterprise confidence indicator dropped 0.7 pts to 96.7. consumer confidence indicator totalled 110.3 (up 1.6 pts). This stems from the conjuncture survey by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ). Year-on-year, the aggregate confidence indicator, enterprise confidence indicator and consumer confidence indicator have grown.

The processing industry survey indicates that respondents expect investments to grow ca. 3% y/y in 2018.