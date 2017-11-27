ČSÚ: Confidence in economy down m/m
The total economy in domestic economy dropped moderately in the Czech Republic in November 2017. The aggregate indicator of confidence, quantified as the basic index, dropped 0.3 pts to 99.0.
Enterprise confidence indicator dropped 0.7 pts to 96.7. consumer confidence indicator totalled 110.3 (up 1.6 pts). This stems from the conjuncture survey by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ). Year-on-year, the aggregate confidence indicator, enterprise confidence indicator and consumer confidence indicator have grown.
The processing industry survey indicates that respondents expect investments to grow ca. 3% y/y in 2018.
- Login to post comments
MINT Market (What's Up Prague) Monday November 27
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - MINT Market (27.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.