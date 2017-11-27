Czech diplomacy condemns attack on mosque in Egypt
Prague, Nov 24 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Affairs Ministry has sharply condemned Friday's attack on a mosque in North Sinai in Egypt in which more than 200 people died, in its statement released on Twitter.
The area where the attack occurred is considered dangerous.
According to the Egyptian police, the militants detonated a bomb, then entered the mosque and fired at the people gathered inside, and finally put a vehicle on fire outside of the mosque and surrounded the area to prevent rescuers and doctors help the victims. The original number of casualties reported was increased.
"The Ministry sharply condemns the Friday attack on the mosque in the north of Sinai that claimed the lives of more than 150 people, including children, and in which many others were injured," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the wounded persons a quick recovery. We side with Egypt in the difficult fight against terrorism," the statement says.
Czech President Milos Zeman sent a letter of condolence to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Zeman condemned the repulsive acts of violence and extremism and assured al-Sisi that fighting terrorists is one of the priorities of the Czech Republic.
A state of emergency was declared in the whole Sinai Peninsula and the airport in Cairo tightened security measures. Egypt declared a three-day mourning for the victims.
The Czech Foreign Ministry also warns citizens to avoid traveling around Sinai, except for trips organised by travel agencies, in its current tourist recommendation.
Egypt ranks among popular destinations of Czech tourists.
Czech travel agencies have not organised trips to the northern Sinai for several years, but some British and German tour operators still bring tourists there, Czech Travel Agencies' Association deputy head Jan Papez said.
The association expects up to 280,000 Czechs to visit Egypt this year.
