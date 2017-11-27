Deputy minister calling Roma names leaves ČSSD
Most, North Bohemia, Nov 25 (CTK) - Czech Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Karel Novotny, municipal official of Most, who compared the Roma to jellyfish, is leaving the Social Democratic Party (CSSD), the Aktualne.cz news site wrote on Saturday.
Novotny apologised for his words previously. He was punished with a rebuke and was stripped of his regular bonus at the ministry for three months.
Novotny told the server that he was leaving the CSSD, but would not enter another party.
He added that he would just complete his mandate of a councillor in Most.
He refused to say whether his departure from the party was connected with his racist statement.
Novotny has written in his comment on the Internet that the Roma are like jellyfish because they are "a nuisance, good for nothing."
Industry and Trade Minister Jiri Havlicek (CSSD) condemned Novotny's words.
Novotny, who joined the CSSD in 1998, was Most deputy mayor in 2010-2014. In February 2014, he became deputy industry and trade minister in charge of business and consumers's protection.
The Social Democrats nominated him for the 13th place on their list of candidates in the Usti Region. The region, where Most is situated, has a sizeable Roma minority.
