ERÚ has decided about regulated electricity and gas prices
Regulated electricity prices for 2018 will on average fall for customers connected to high and very high voltage and increase slightly for households and small entrepreneurs. This was decided by the Energy Regulation Bureau (ERÚ), according to which the prices depend not only on the type of consumption but also on the distribution area.
On average prices should increase by 2.5 % and after deducting inflation the changes will total tenths of a percentage point. On average regulated gas prices will increase by 2.8 %, households will see a smaller increase than large customers.
