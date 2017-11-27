Former ČSSD MPs' head Tejc leaving party
Breclav, South Moravia, Prague, Nov 25 (CTK) - Jeronym Tejc, 40, former head of the Czech Social Democrats'(CSSD) deputy group, will leave the party after 20 years, he announced at the CSSD's regional conference in Breclav on Saturday.
He justified his departure by the CSSD leadership's refusal to take responsibility for the debacle in the October general election and its unwillingness to change the party's policy.
"The convocation of a one-day congress and the refusal of a direct election of party chairman prove to me that the CSSD's broader leadership would not enable any restart and accept responsibility for the election debacle. I cannot be in a party that fears its own members. This is why I decided to leave the CSSD after 20 years," Tejc tweeted.
Tejc, a graduate from the Faculty of Law in Brno, indicated that he would work in his profession of a lawyer.
Along with former South Moravia governor Michal Hasek and South Bohemia Governor Jiri Zimola, Tejc ranked among opponents of the current CSSD leadership of outgoing PM Bohuslav Sobotka, party acting head and outgoing Interior Minister Milan Chovanec and election leader and outgoing Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek.
After the previous general election in October 2013, Tejc was one of the participants in a secret meeting between Sobotka's opponents in the CSSD and President Milos Zeman with the aim to topple Sobotka from the helm. However, Sobotka resisted the pressure, strengthened his position and became head of government, while some of the "plotters" lost their posts in the party and lower house leaderships.
Tejc announced at the end of March that he would not be running in the October general election since he disagreed with some views of the re-elected party leadership and that he would leave active politics after his MP's mandate expired.
The CSSD's broader leadership decided to hold an extraordinary congress in Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia, on February 18, when its delegates, and not all members, would elect a new chairman.
Before Tejc announced his decision, the regional conference of the South Moravian CSSD branch called on Sobotka to give up his deputy's mandate due to the party's poor election results.
The CSSD, senior member of the outgoing coalition government with ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), gained mere 7.3 percent of the vote, compared to 20.5 percent four years ago, and left for opposition.
