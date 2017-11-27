Outgoing Czech gov't to hand in resignation on Wednesday
Prague, Nov 24 (CTK) - The outgoing Czech centre-left government will hand in its resignation at its next meeting on Wednesday, November 29, PM Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said after the constituent session of the new lower house of parliament ended on Friday.
"Since the constituent session of the Chamber of Deputies ended, the government will hand in its resignation in accordance with the constitution," he said.
Sobotka originally planned to convoke a special meeting of his cabinet on Monday, but he would go to in Budapest to take part in a summit meeting of 16 Central and East European countries and China on the same day.
Sobotka's government has been dealing with urgent matters only since the general election held on October 20-21.
The government submits its resignation to the president who then entrusts the outgoing government with ruling the country until the appointment of the next one.
President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday he would appoint a minority government headed by ANO leader Andrej Babis around December 15.
