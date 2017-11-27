Pekarová Adamová elected TOP 09 first deputy chairwoman
Prague, Nov 26 (CTK) - MP Marketa Pekarova Adamova, 33, was elected the Czech right-wing TOP 09 party's first deputy chairwoman receiving 140 votes of its congress delegates out of 173 on Sunday.
She will become deputy to the new TOP 09 chairman Jiri Pospisil, 42, who was elected in the morning, replacing Miroslav Kalousek.
Pekarova Adamova stands close to the team of Kalousek who did not seek re-election. Her rival candidate, Karlovy Vary regional branch head Lukas Otys, owner of a French patisserie in Prague centre, gained 33 votes.
"I will be striving for us to be heard in the Chamber of Deputies and for TOP 09 to keep being cohesive in the future," Pekarova Adamova promised in her speech before the election.
Nine candidates competed for the remaining posts of four TOP 09 deputy heads.
Senator Tomas Czernin along with former MPs Marek Zenisek, who defended the post, and Michal Kucera were elected TOP 09's deputy chairmen in the first round. Czernin received 165 votes, while 112 and 102 delegates supported Zenisek and Kucera, respectively.
Regional politician Jan Vitula was elected the fifth deputy chairman, receiving 74 votes in second election round.
From the outgoing TOP 09 leadership, Leos Heger, Helena Langsadlova and Jitka Chalankova were not defending their posts of deputy heads.
