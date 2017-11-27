Police close embankment in Prague shortly over wartime grenade
Prague, Nov 25 (CTK) - The police shortly closed the Podoli embankment near the centre of Prague after a wartime artillery grenade was found in the Vltava (Moldau) River on Saturday, Prague police spokeswoman Andrea Zoulova told CTK.
Fishermen drew out the grenade from the river around noon.
According to preliminary information, this is an artillery grenade from World War One.
For security reasons, the police immediately restricted access to the embankment for pedestrians, cars and trams. They also evacuated people from the nearby Vysehrad ramparts due to the find, Zoulova said.
The fishermen reported the grenade to the police at 12:15.
A police bomb expert drove away the ammunition for a safe disposal in about 1.5 hours and the operation along the frequented embankment resumed.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
MINT Market (What's Up Prague) Monday November 27
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - MINT Market (27.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.