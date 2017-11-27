Monday, 27 November 2017

Police close embankment in Prague shortly over wartime grenade

27 November 2017

Prague, Nov 25 (CTK) - The police shortly closed the Podoli embankment near the centre of Prague after a wartime artillery grenade was found in the Vltava (Moldau) River on Saturday, Prague police spokeswoman Andrea Zoulova told CTK.

Fishermen drew out the grenade from the river around noon.

According to preliminary information, this is an artillery grenade from World War One.

For security reasons, the police immediately restricted access to the embankment for pedestrians, cars and trams. They also evacuated people from the nearby Vysehrad ramparts due to the find, Zoulova said.

The fishermen reported the grenade to the police at 12:15.

A police bomb expert drove away the ammunition for a safe disposal in about 1.5 hours and the operation along the frequented embankment resumed.

