Police to expel 36 foreigners working in industrial zone
Solnice, East Bohemia, Nov 25 (CTK) - The Czech foreigner police detained 36 foreign workers without due documents in the Solnice-Kvasiny industrial zone in the past two months and they will be expelled from the country soon, regional police directorate chief na Jan Cizkovsky has told CTK.
In the past few days, 16 foreign workers whose documents were invalid were detained in the industrial zone, he added.
"The foreigners worked without valid work permits. In one case, a foreigner exceeded the period of his legal stay in the Czech Republic. Police officers also checked the observance of the residence regime by the foreigners," Cizkovsky said.
The police launched administrative expulsion proceedings with all 16 foreigners these days.
"They will join the previous group of 20 foreigners whose state in the (Czech) territory was terminated in connection with a similar check in October," Cizkovsky said.
The management of the plants of the Skoda Auto car maker have no idea that the working documents the foreigners submit are not in harmony with Czech or EU laws as they are mostly employed via an agency supplying foreign workforce to industrial plants, he added.
Problems in Kvasiny and its surroundings emerged when thousands of new employees, often foreigners, arrived in the Kvasiny-Solnice industrial zone to primarily work in the expanding Skoda Auto plant. As a consequence, petty crime as well as the number of traffic offences have been rising.
The police started to deal with this situation intensively in September 2016. They reinforced patrols in the locality in January. An immigration office was opened in Solnice to help solve the problems in June.
Skoda Auto has invested billions of crowns in the enlargement of its plant in Kvasiny. The number of its employees increased by 2600 by the end of last year. The plant has some 7000 employees now and it continues recruiting new ones.
Some 10,500 people work in the Solnice-Kvasiny industrial zone, including 3000 foreigners, mainly Poles, but also citizens of other East European countries.
