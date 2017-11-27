Prague plans military air-force cooperation with Poland
Prague, Nov 25 (CTK) - The Czech Republic might cooperate with the neighbouring Poland in cross-border interventions of their military aircraft on the basis of a prepared intergovernmental agreement to be signed in 2018, Defence Ministry spokesman Jan Pejsek has told CTK.
"At present, an intergovernmental agreement with Poland on cooperation in the military aviation is being prepared. It will primarily enable cross-border interventions by fighter planes of both countries to secure our air defence within the NATO Integrated Air Defence System (NATINADS)," Pejsek said.
The agreement is in the final phase of preparation and it might be concluded next year, he added.
NATINADS is a system securing a permanent protection of the airspace of the NATO member states in Europe. Each member is responsible for the protection of its airspace.
The Czech air force has earmarked two Gripen fighters for the system that are now under the NATO command. They are deployed in acute events several times a year. They mainly check planes that do not communicate, for instance, if they lost connection.
The new agreement with Poland will allow a Czech fighter to accompany suspicious planes even above Polish territory.
The Czech Republic agreed to sign a treaty on cooperation in airspace protection with Slovakia as well, but this document is broader than the prepared agreement with Poland.
The Czech-Slovak bilateral agreement will allow pilots to interfere in the territory of the other country even with arms if terrorists kidnapped a civilian plane or if they wanted to launch an attack with it.
Besides, if one of the countries were unable to protect its airspace, the other would assist it, under the agreement.
