Wednesday, 29 November 2017

CRIF: Total debt of citizens grew to CZK 2.09tn

28 November 2017

In Q3 2017, the total debt of inhabitants of the Czech Republic grew by CZK 172.9bn on the year to CZK 2.09tn. The rise is to be attributed to a higher volume of housing loans (+9.9%; +CZK 149bn). The total debt connected with mortgages and construction saving loans amounted to CZK 1.66tn. The volume of consumer credit increased 5.9% to CZK 430bn, according to figures provided by CRIF - Czech Credit Bureau on the basis of data from the Banking and Non-banking Register of Client Information. The amount of debt at risk due to outstanding payments fell by 14% to CZK 39.9bn.