Wednesday, 29 November 2017

Deimos creates D2G group with support from Genesis fund

CIA News |
28 November 2017

With support from Genesis Private Equity Fund III, DEIMOS has created a machinery group D2G, an association of Czech companies active in the area of industrial technologies. It focuses on custom production of devices for industrial automation, precise tool-making machinery and supplies of industrial drives. The group serves 17 export markets, employs 140 people and plans consolidated revenues in excess of CZK 450m for 2017. D2G is an umbrella for D2Automation (formerly DEIMOS), D2Manufacturing (formerly O. K. NAVY) and D2Drives (formerly KVELB). The group’s objective is to become the market leader in Central Europe.