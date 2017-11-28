Lower house to elect deputy head, vote on MPs' prosecution
Prague, Nov 27 (CTK) - The Czech Chamber of Deputies will elect its remaining fifth deputy chairperson whose seat remains vacant at its second plenary session starting on Tuesday, and it will deal with other internal affairs and also with the police request for the release of three MPs for prosecution.
Petr Fiala (Civic Democrats, ODS), who failed to be elected a lower house deputy chairman on Friday, will be running for the post again as the only contender.
Three new deputies, two for ANO and one for the Mayors and Independents (STAN), will take their oath at the beginning of the session, replacing their colleagues who entered the Chamber in the October 20-21 general election but resigned for various reasons in the past days.
The lawmakers are bound to decide on whether to release ANO chairman and next prime minister Andrej Babis and ANO deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek for prosecution over a subsidy fraud. Before the plenary session takes vote on it, the issue will be discussed by the mandate and immunity committee.
The session will also probably deal with a police request for the release of another deputy, Bohuslav Svoboda (ODS), who is suspected of corruption and abuse of power.
Furthermore, the Chamber of Deputies will establish its permanent commissions for the supervision of the intelligence services, the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS), the National Security Office (NBU) and the Financial Analytical Office (FAU).
It will confirm the heads of the lower house committees as elected by the committees in the meantime, and elect its delegates to inter-parliamentary organisations.
The session's agenda also includes the timetable of the house's discussion on the 2018 state budget bill.
