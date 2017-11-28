Prague launches campaign against domestic violence
Prague, Nov 27 (CTK) - The City of Prague, together with the Prague-seated Social Services Centre has launched a campaign against domestic violence that presents seven stories of victims with the aim to show ways for endangered people to solve similar situations, the City Hall told the media on Monday.
"The campaign should address women and men who are endangered by domestic violence and offer them a solution involving the Intervention Centre's assistance," Prague councillor Daniel Hodek said.
"We want these people to realise that it is not only them who suffer, but also their children, who carry their negative experience further in their own lives," Hodek said.
The seven stories presented within the campaign include those of a woman whom her husband humiliated and tried to isolate from society and of a maltreated woman who stayed with her partner in belief that this is necessary for their children's sake and who left the partner after she found out that the children are traumatised and one of them was considering committing suicide.
Another story is about a man whom his wife beat and blackmailed, and threatened to accuse him of violence in case he tried to complain about her with the authorities.
Over 20 percent of women and 7 percent of men have experience with domestic violence.
The victims often turn to the police only after five to seven years of maltreatment and some even later, such as the protagonist of another story, who turned to the police after 30 years of living with a husband who maltreated her physically and psychically.
The Prague Intervention Centre started operation on January 1, 2007. About 5,500 people have turned to it in search of help since.
In a total of 1,272 cases, the centre's workers have assisted the police in evicting assailants from their home.
The police can evict an assailant for 10 days. In the meantime, the centre's workers contact the endangered person to discuss solutions to his/her situation.
