Wednesday, 29 November 2017

Redevco buys City Palais for client for more than EUR 40m

CIA News |
28 November 2017

Redevco has acquired the Neo-Renaissance and Art Nouveau City Palais building in the centre of Prague from a private group of investors. The transaction value exceeded EUR 40m. Redevco executed this transaction in the name of one of its clients dealing with investments. The building offers premises in six floors aboveground and two underground with a total area of 7,482 m2. MAX Immo and Dentons provided consulting during the closing of the agreement.