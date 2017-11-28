Redevco buys City Palais for client for more than EUR 40m
Redevco has acquired the Neo-Renaissance and Art Nouveau City Palais building in the centre of Prague from a private group of investors. The transaction value exceeded EUR 40m. Redevco executed this transaction in the name of one of its clients dealing with investments. The building offers premises in six floors aboveground and two underground with a total area of 7,482 m2. MAX Immo and Dentons provided consulting during the closing of the agreement.
- Login to post comments
MINT Market (What's Up Prague) Monday November 27
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - MINT Market (27.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.