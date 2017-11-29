Complaint by man wanting to join Islamic militants rejected
Plzen, West Bohemia, Nov 28 (CTK) - The Czech Supreme Court has turned down the petition for appellate review filed by Jan Silovsky who was sentenced to six years in prison for wanting to join Islamic State in Syria, his mother Dana Silovska told CTK on Tuesday.
The defence lawyer of her son will lodge a constitutional complaint soon, Silovska said.
The Supreme Court turned down Silovsky's petition in September. The Regional Court in Plzen received the reasoning of this decision last week, its spokesman David Ungr told CTK.
Ungr said the Regional Court sent this document to the defence lawyer and the state attorney.
The Plzen Regional Court originally sentenced Silovsky, the first Czech prosecuted for intention to join Islamic State (IS), to three years and three months in prison in February 2017, but the appeals court toughened the prison sentence to six years.
Silovsky's family considers this verdict too strict.
Silovsky was detained at the Istanbul airport in February 2016 with a one-way ticket for a flight to the town of Gaziantep near the Syrian border. He ordered a car via the Internet to take him to the Syrian town of Jarabulus where he was to join IS.
He confessed this to the Turkish police and they sent him to the Czech Republic.
Silovsky confessed to his activities to the Czech police as well. He said first he expected to go to war, fight for the IS ideology and kill people, but he later told the court that he did not go Syria to kill, but to let himself be killed.
Experts told the court that Silovsky had a schizoid personality disorder but did not suffer from any mental disease.
Silovsky even faced life imprisonment for the preparation of a terrorist attack.
