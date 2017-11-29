KKCG and Rockaway invested CZK 130m into Techloop
KKCG has invested through the Springtide Ventures fund and with participation of Rockaway Ventures almost CZK 130m into the Techloop virtual IT labour market. The platform currently links more than 25,000 IT professionals with more than 900 potential employers in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Techloop’s CEO and co-founder Joao Duarte has stated that the start-up will expand to several European countries. The company plans to grow from current 28 employees to ca. 28 over the next two years.
