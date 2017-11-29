Thursday, 30 November 2017

OECD: Czech GDP to grow 3.5% in 2018

CIA News |
29 November 2017

Czech Republic’s GDP will grow 4.3% in 2017, while in the next two years the growth rate will drop to 3.5% (2018) and 3.2% (2019), OECD predicts. The economy’s performance will be supported by strong domestic demand and export. Low unemployment will press inflation above the central bank’s 2% target.