OECD: Czech GDP to grow 3.5% in 2018
Czech Republic’s GDP will grow 4.3% in 2017, while in the next two years the growth rate will drop to 3.5% (2018) and 3.2% (2019), OECD predicts. The economy’s performance will be supported by strong domestic demand and export. Low unemployment will press inflation above the central bank’s 2% target.
- Login to post comments
MINT Market (What's Up Prague) Monday November 27
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - MINT Market (27.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.