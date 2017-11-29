Siemens opens R&D centre in Ostrava
Siemens opened on November 28, 2017, a new research and development (R&D) centre in Ostrava, focusing on the development of electric engines, generators and solutions for Industry 4.0. The company will employ up to 100 workers in the centre, mainly on electro and engineering constructor positions. Siemens will collaborate in the centre with Mining University – Technical University Ostrava (VŠB-TUO) on the development of products and production technologies, robotization, technical and process simulation in Industry 4.0 and on data processing.
