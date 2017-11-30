Czechs donated CZK 7.5 billion to charity in 2016
Prague, Nov 29 (CTK) - Donors, firms, funds and foundations donated 7.5 billion crowns for charity purposes in the Czech Republic last year, which is some 0.5 billion more than in 2015, according to the statistical data that the Donors' Forum released at the donor summit in Prague on Wednesday.
Moreover, the number of charity fundraisings has increased in the country from 1,321 last year to 1,455 this year. The NGOs received most gifts in their account or via DMSs (donor's text messages), the Donors' Forum said.
Last year, individuals donated 1.8 billion crowns and firms 3.7 billion, while funds and foundations gave 1.4 billion to charity. Public fund-raising campaigns collected 600 million, 30 million of which came via DMSs.
The Donors' Forum has prepared "a map of donorship" monitoring the situation in particular regions," its executive director Klara Splichalova said.
It shows that the most people supporting charity live in Prague and they are also the most generous ones. In 2015, some 27,000 Praguers donated a total of 406.84 million crowns for various charity purposes, according to their tax deductions. On the contrary, the lower number of donors live in the Karlovy Vary Region, west Bohemia - only 2,800 donating 26.88 million in total.
The Forum's survey also shows that three-quarters of people learn about charity projects on social networks, while they inspire one-quarter of Czechs to support charity.
A total of 98 percent of non-profit organisations have Facebook accounts, one in three uses YouTube, 7 percent use Twitter and 5 percent Instagram.
Most associations and foundations or 89 percent are trying to gain support via social networks. Seventy-three percent communicate with their fans on Facebook and other social networks and media. Three in ten NGOs consider these networks great means to attract sponsors.
The number of donors rose from 120,000 to 150,000 in the Czech Republic in 2011-2015, Splichalova said.
This year, there were 2,213 charity foundations and funds in the country, which is 149 more than last year. They provide money mainly for education and culture, but they also support families, children and the disabled.
