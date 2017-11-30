Czechs ready to raise pressure on North Korea over missile tests
Prague, Nov 29 (CTK) - The Czech Republic "is ready to further increase" pressure on North Korea, Foreign Ministry said on its website on Wednesday in reaction to the latest North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test.
As a member state of the European Union, the Czech Republic exercises the most restrictive sanctions towards North Korea that go beyond those decided by the United Nations, the ministry said in a written statement.
It said the repeated tests of missiles pose "a serious threat not only to the health and lives of civilian population but also to the stability of the Korean Peninsula and of the entire region, to the international peace and security."
The Czech Republic calls on North Korea "to abandon its missile programmes immediately and completely and re-engage in a constructive dialogue with the international community," the ministry said.
On Tuesday evening CET, North Korea launched a new missile. The South Korean military said the missile reached an altitude of 4,500 kilometres and travelled a distance of 960 km. North Korea later said this missile can hit the whole territory of the United States.
The U.N. Security Council is to deal with the North Korean test this evening CET.
South Korea, the USA, Japan, China and Russia criticised the test.
Several missile tests were carried out by North Korea this year.
