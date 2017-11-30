Friday, 1 December 2017

Ideal Standard invests CZK 150m, will increase capacity

CIA News |
30 November 2017

By the end of 2017, Ideal Standard will complete two new robotised glazing lines. This information was provided by director Pavel Šlambora who added that they would be commissioned at the beginning of 2018. The ceramic plant already runs two such lines as well as a new technology for pouring enamel ceramics.

Overall, the company invested CZK 150m in the Teplice-based plant in 2017. The investment will increase production capacity by more than 13% to 800,000 pieces of sanitary ceramics per year. Šlambora added that more investments would come in the upcoming years.

As of January 1, 2018, the company is increasing workers’ wages by 30% year-on-year. The average monthly wage will thus be up to CZK 33,500.