Friday, 1 December 2017

Kaprain and Lighthouse to invest EUR 45m in office development

CIA News |
30 November 2017

A ten-storey office building of investors KAPRAIN Group and Lighthouse Group at the O2 Arena in Prague-Libeň will offer 30,000 sq m of administrative premises and a large underground parking place. It will also have a café for tenants and the public, a pharmacy and a canteen. The project construction started on November 29, 2017. The first tenants are expected to move in in the spring of 2019. Total costs are calculated at EUR 45m. AED Project is the project engineer; Syner is the builder.