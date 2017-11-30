Possible lineup of nascent minority government of Andrej Babiš
Prague, Nov 29 (CTK) - The list of possible members of the future Czech minority government of Andrej Babis that President Milos Zeman plans to appoint on December 13:
Prime Minister: Andrej Babis
Transport Minister: Dan Tok
Finance Minister: Alena Schillerova
Culture Minister: Ilja Smid
Defence Minister: Karla Slechtova
Labour Minister: Marie Bilkova or Jaroslava Nemcova
Regional Development Minister: Klara Dostalova
Industry and Trade Minister: Tomas Huner or Pavel Juricek or Pavel Pustejovsky
Justice Minister: Robert Pelikan
Education Minister: Robert Plaga
Interior Minister: Lubomir Metnar
Foreign Affairs Minister: Martin Stropnicky
Health Minister: Adam Vojtech
Agriculture Minister: Karel Turecek ot Jiri Milek
Environment Minister: Richard Brabec
