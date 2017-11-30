Friday, 1 December 2017

Possible lineup of nascent minority government of Andrej Babiš

ČTK |
30 November 2017

Prague, Nov 29 (CTK) - The list of possible members of the future Czech minority government of Andrej Babis that President Milos Zeman plans to appoint on December 13:

Prime Minister: Andrej Babis

Transport Minister: Dan Tok

Finance Minister: Alena Schillerova

Culture Minister: Ilja Smid

Defence Minister: Karla Slechtova

Labour Minister: Marie Bilkova or Jaroslava Nemcova

Regional Development Minister: Klara Dostalova

Industry and Trade Minister: Tomas Huner or Pavel Juricek or Pavel Pustejovsky

Justice Minister: Robert Pelikan

Education Minister: Robert Plaga

Interior Minister: Lubomir Metnar

Foreign Affairs Minister: Martin Stropnicky

Health Minister: Adam Vojtech

Agriculture Minister: Karel Turecek ot Jiri Milek

Environment Minister: Richard Brabec

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.