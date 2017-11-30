Friday, 1 December 2017

SP ČR: ČNB rates change not to limit companies' development

30 November 2017

Current economic situation, relatively low indebtedness of companies and generally good condition of economic entities are the reasons why a change in central bank’s interest rates will not be a significant limiting factor for the further development of companies in the nearest future.

This statement was made by representatives of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic (SP ČR) at a meeting with the Czech National Bank (ČNB). According to its statement, the SP ČR must count on the central bank increasing its interest rates further.

With regard to the economic development, the Confederation also expects more pressure on strengthening the koruna exchange rate. The representatives of both institutions also agreed on GDP gaining more than 3% in the Czech Republic in 2018.