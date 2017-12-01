Friday, 1 December 2017

CBRE: Skanska sells building Five to TRIUVA

CIA News |
1 December 2017

Skanska Property Czech Republic has sold the administrative building Five close to Prague-Anděl to Frankfurt-based TRIUVA. The property offering 14,400 m2 has been fully leased. MSD IT Global Innovation Hub occupies 80% of the building.

The remaining premises were leased by Roche Diagnostics, EBM Group, U1 and Sodexo. The information was provided by CBRE, who represented the buyer. The sale was one of the largest transactions on the Czech administrative market in 2017. The vacancy rate in administrative premises located in Prague currently reaches 7%-8%, the lowest value since 2007.

Investments in administrative premises will likely represent 30%-40% of the total volume of investments in properties in the value of EUR 3.3bn in 2017.