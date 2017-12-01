Former tennis player Štěpánek becomes Djokovic's coach
Monte Carlo, Nov 30 (CTK) - Czech retired tennis player Radek Stepanek, 39, has joined the team of coaches of Serbian player Novak Djokovic, 30, winner of 12 Grand Slam singles titles, they both announced in a live broadcast on Instagram on Thursday.
Stepanek gained the new job shortly after he ended his professional tennis career at the age of 38 years.
He will complete U.S. Andre Agassi in Djokovic's team.
Stepenek met Djokovic in Monaco on Thursday. He said he would train him daily.
Stepanek, born in Karvina, north Moravia, is a former eighth best tennis player of the world and a bronze medalist in mixed doubles from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
In 2006, he advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinal. In all, he gained five ATP titles. In doubles, he won two Grand Slam titles. Along with Indian Leander Paes, he was the winner of the Australian Open 2012 and the US Open 2013.
He also contributed to the Czech Republic's two victories in Davis Cup. Along with Tomas Berdych, he led the victorious Czech team in 2012 and 2013. In both cases, Stepanek won the decisive match in the finals against Spain and Serbia, respectively.
