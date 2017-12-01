Paris climate summit to be PM Sobotka's last foreign trip
Prague, Nov 30 (CTK) - The One Planet Summit that will be held in Paris on December 12 will be the last foreign trip that Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will make as Czech prime minister, the Government Office announced on Thursday.
On December 13, President Milos Zeman plans to appoint a minority government of Andrej Babis (ANO).
The One Planet Summit, organised two years after the Paris climate agreement, will deal with the funding of activities and projects that aim to reduce the consequences of climate change, the Government Office said.
It said the summit wants to call on the international community, financial institutions and other bodies to seek effective ways of providing finances to achieve the goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.
France organises the summit together with the World Bank and the United Nations.
Sobotka's centre-left government approved its resignation on Wednesday. President Zeman is to appoint Babis prime minister on December 6.
On December 14-15, Babis as new prime minister is to represent the Czech Republic at a European Union summit in Brussels.
