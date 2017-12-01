Solar Global installs first large-capacity energy storage
Solar Global has installed the first large-capacity energy storage in Prakšice near Uherské Hradiště. The battery has a capacity of 1.2 MWh and it will be possible to use the energy during transmission grid fluctuations or an increased demand for energy.
The battery with an output of 1 MW is able to supply electricity to 150 households for a period of one day. The battery will pass different tests in December 2017. Solar Global plans to launch the full operation in January 2018.
As ČIANEWS already informed, the group will build battery storage with a capacity of 10 MWh near the municipality of Ochoz, Olomouc Region, in 2018. The storage will be able to supply electricity to 20,000 households for a period of one hour.
