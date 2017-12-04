Aivazovsky's painting sold at Czech auction for first time
Prague, Dec 1 (CTK) - Ivan Aivazovsky's Tempest on the Sea was sold at an auction in Prague for 18.6 million crowns late on Thursday as the first work by the Russian Romantic painter to be ever sold on the Czech market, Jana Bryndova, from the organising Arthouse Hejtmanek gallery, has told CTK.
"Aivazovsky's Tempest on the Sea is an example of the artist's best works. It originates from a Prague private collection," Arthouse Hejtmanek wrote.
Only three works by Aivazovsky have appeared on the Czech market so far, with the Tempest on the Sea being the first to be sold.
The above final price includes the auction surcharge.
The starting price was 11 million crowns.
Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was an official painter of the Russian Navy and geographical society, and a professor at the St Petersburg Academy of Art. His works have been a popular item at world auctions, where 15 of them were put up for sale this year, and two thirds of them were successfully sold.
