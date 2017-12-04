FinMin: Budget deficit totaled CZK 11.6bn by November
At the end of November 2017 overall state budget income totaled CZK 1.141 trillion, Expenditures totaled CZK 1.153 trillion. The resulting deficit totaled CZK 11.62bn.
This was reported by the Czech Finance Ministry, according to which there had been a budget surplus of CZK 55.45bn in November 2016. The y/y result was influenced by funds received from the EU and financial mechanisms, which were CZK 74.3bn lower for the first 11 months of 2017.
