Monday, 4 December 2017

IndustryMin: Czech organisations signed memoranda with South Korea

CIA News |
4 December 2017

Four Memoranda of Understanding were signed at the talks between the Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jiří Havlíček (ČSSD) and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ungyu Paik.

The memoranda were signed between Doosan Škoda Power and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), the Czech Power Industry Alliance (CPIA) and Korea Atomic Industrial Forum (KAIF), the Nuclear Veterans association and the Korean Nuclear Association for International Cooperation, as well as the Czech Radioactive Waste Repository Administration and the Korean Radioactive Waste Agency.

The information was provided by the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade. Annual imports from Republic of Korea to the Czech Republic total ca. USD 3.5bn and are growing by ca. 5% p.a.