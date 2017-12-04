Presidential bidder Horáček to join debates with concerts
Prague, Dec 1 (CTK) - Czech presidential candidate Michal Horacek, businessman and lyricist, is going to organise 11 concerts across the country joining debates with these music events, he told journalists in Prague on Friday.
The series of "Advent" concerts is to begin in Litvinov, north Bohemia, and end on January 10, two days before the election, in Ostrava, north Moravia.
Horacek also said he was pleased with the present interest in the debates, although he was critical of their format and content.
Local groups will be performing in the concerts, the entry to which will be free, according to Horacek's website.
Horacek has so far visited almost 550 places since he announced his candidacy in early November, 2016. He also intends to rely on his direct contacts with voters before the election.
"Even if 40 people come, they will tell others," he said.
Regarding the debates of the eight presidential candidates, that is all except for President Milos Zeman who seeks re-election, Horacek said they were rather eight monologues that were difficult to follow and during which the candidates did not have space to respond to the others. Moreover, the same questions are being asked over and over again, he said.
Horacek said Zeman may win the election's first round (without gaining majority), but he would not succeed in the second. He said people could be disappointed by his undignified manners.
Horacek said he was not paying much attention to the pre-election polls, according to which he would come third after Zeman and former Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos, stressing he was a candidate completely independent of sponsors.
The Interior Ministry approved the candidacies of nine contenders for the post of Czech president last Friday: Zeman, Drahos, Michal Horacek, former Skoda Auto board chairman Vratislav Kulhanek, Security and Defence Industry Association head Jiri Hynek, musician and an extra-parliamentary party's chairman Petr Hannig, former ambassador to France Pavel Fischer, doctor and activist Marek Hilser and former prime minister Mirek Topolanek.
