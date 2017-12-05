Czechs' relation to other countries is worse again
Prague, Dec 4 (CTK) - The relation of Czechs to selected European and non-European states has deteriorated and is at its five-year low for the majority of states, according to the latest Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM) poll, the results of which were released on Monday.
The poll, however, does not include a number of other countries.
Out of the 27 selected states, 83 percent of Czechs see Slovakia positively. Next comes Sweden, with 68 percent of respondents perceiving it positively, Austria and Britain (both 66 percent) and Norway (65 percent).
Japan, Italy and France also ranked above 50 percent of positive perception.
Muslim countries struck by military conflicts stand at the other end of the rating. Only between 3 to 5 percent of Czechs sympathise with Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and Iraq.
In comparison with CVVM's poll in 2016, the perception of Hungary by Czechs has dropped more significantly, by 13 percentage points from 58 to 45 percent, as well as the perception of Italy, which dropped by 11 percentage points from 69 percent to 58 percent. The positive perception of France and Greece dropped by 10 percentage points and the perception of Austria, Poland and Germany dropped by 8 percentage points. For the USA, India and Russia it dropped by 6 percentage points and for Brazil and China by 5 percentage points.
For none of the monitored countries, the CVVM poll registered a statistically significant increase in positive perception. For Israel, positive perception grew by 3 percentage points and for Japan by 1 percentage point.
