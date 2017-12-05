Poll: Slovaks, Czechs divided on Czechoslovakia's split
Bratislava, Dec 4 (CTK) - Some 42 percent of Czechs and 40 percent of Slovaks agree with Czechoslovakia's division on January 1, 1993, slightly more than five years ago, according to a poll conducted by the two countries' public opinion agencies in October and released on Monday.
In 2012, 38 percent of Czechs and 45 percent of Slovaks said Czechoslovakia's split was a good step.
However, roughly two-thirds of both Czechs and Slovaks are of the view that the split without a referendum was wrong.
In the Czech Republic, the share of those approving of the creation of independent state in 1993, the joining of the EU and the 1989 Velvet Revolution ousting the Communist regime has increased.
However, compared with 1993, there was the opposite trend, with the exception of Czechoslovakia's division, in Slovakia.
The 1993 establishment of the independent Czech Republic and Slovakia was given a positive rating by 53 percent of Czechs and 51 percent of Slovaks.
Five years ago, the attitude was expressed by 46 percent of Czechs and 58 percent of Slovaks.
Roughly two-thirds of Czechs have a positive attitude to the overthrow of the Communist regime, but only 53 percent of Slovaks share the view.
Czechoslovakia's establishment in 1918 is generally well accepted. In the Czech Republic, there were 83 percent of positive answers and in Slovakia 68 percent, although in the latter country, the proportion slightly decreased in the past five years.
Slovaks are more for the EU than Czechs as it is approved of by 53 percent and 44 percent, respectively. On the other hand, the proportion of Slovaks considering the EU membership good has decreased since 2012.
