ČNB: Interest rate hikes to continue in 2018
Interest rates are expected to continue growing in 2018, according to a statement by Czech National Bank (ČNB) Governor Jiří Rusnok on December 5, 2017. He added this would be a gradual and long-term development. In its decisions, the ČNB Board will also consider the koruna exchange rate, which corresponds to the Czech economic development.
