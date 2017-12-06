Alternative replacement of collapsed footbridge in Prague sought
Prague, Dec 5 (CTK) - No pontoon bridge can be built instead of the footbridge that collapsed in the Prague-Troja neighbourhood on Saturday, due to which alternative options are being sought to ensure a provisional connection of both Vltava River banks, Deputy Mayor Petr Dolinek told journalists on Tuesday.
The footbridge most probably collapsed due to the breaking of the main steel ropes caused by corrosion, two experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the Czech Technical University (CVUT) in Prague have said.
They said the design and checks made by the special firm PONTEX were in order.
They said they did not know why the controlling system of the footbridge had not warned of any problem a few minutes before it collapsed.
The reason will only be clear after a detailed check of all parts of the footbridge is made, they added.
Dolinek said the City Hall wanted to open a ferry in the site as soon as possible.
At first, the collapsed footbridge must be checked by a court expert. Then it will be disassembled and taken away, Dolinek said.
"Under the law, a pontoon bridge can only be used in the case of elemental disasters," Dolinek said.
Four people were injured, two severely, in the crash of the footbridge on Saturday.
Due to the incident, the Prague City Hall is preparing checks and closures of some bridges and footbridges in Prague.
The Prague City Hall will donate 50,000 crowns to each of the injured.
This is no compensation for the health damage, Prague City Hall members said.
"This is an act of solidarity which should be expressed not only in the time before Christmas. This is certainly no compensation because it will only be on the order of the day after the incident is checked," Deputy Mayor Eva Kislingerová (ANO) said.
