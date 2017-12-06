Customs officers find amber worth million crowns on train
Prague, Dec 5 (CTK) - Prague's customs officers found almost ten kilogrammes of amber during a check on an international express train on Tuesday, Prague customs office spokesman Miroslav Pokstefl told journalists.
The contraband was found in a luggage of a Chinese man, who was unable to produce either a document on its acquisition or about its origin.
The man now faces administrative proceedings.
The value of the contraband is approximately one million crowns.
It was discovered during a regular check on a train from Poland.
"By further investigation it was determined that the man did not carry such contraband for the first time and that he was to send it via postal service abroad," Pokstefl said.
Amber is a petrified resin which is popular in jewellery making. In Europe, it can be found particularly on the shore of the Baltic sea.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!
Prague Expats Guide - Prague.TV, your online English language city magazine - Living Like A Local! Want to know whats going on in your town? Need local information, news and more? - Prague.TV, Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.