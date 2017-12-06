Czech Red Cross donates three ambulances to Syria
Damascus/Prague, Dec 5 (CTK) - The Czech Red Cross (CCK) handed three ambulances within its humanitarian aid that is to improve access to health care in Syria in the West Syrian town of Tartus on Tuesday, the CCK and the Syrian news agency SANA have said.
This is the seventh consignment of this kind sent over the past two years.
One of the ambulances has equipment providing intensive care.
The consignment also included 2500 kilogrammes of health material and instruments worth 7.3 million crowns.
The consignment was sent from the Czech Republic in October. It was shipped to Tartus. There is one of the main depots of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The aid was provided thanks to the sponsorship of the Czech Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said in March that thanks to its previous activities in Iraq and Syria, the Czech Republic had a chance of taking part in the reconstruction of both countries.
The Czech Republic still has an influence in Syria because it keeps open its embassy in Damascus as the only EU country.
In recent years, Syria was one of the main recipients of the Czech humanitarian aid.
Last year, the government approved an exceptional subsidy to projects in Syria in 2017-2019. A total of 195 million crowns are destined for the reconstruction of health, educational and social facilities and other infrastructure necessary for economic and social development.
A part of the money is destined for a long-term support for education, civic society, local communities and their self-rule authorities.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!
Prague Expats Guide - Prague.TV, your online English language city magazine - Living Like A Local! Want to know whats going on in your town? Need local information, news and more? - Prague.TV, Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.