Wednesday, 6 December 2017

Dachser expects 9% rise in turnover to CZK 2.6bn

CIA News |
6 December 2017

In 2017, logistics provider DACHSER Czech Republic expects a 9% rise of the turnover to CZK 2.6bn. The number of handled consignments is expected to exceed 1m and the total weight is estimated to be higher than 540,000 tonnes.

In 2017, the company saw a rise in the segment of contracted logistics services. CEO Petr Kozel added that in addition to this segment, the company had also focused on the integration of territorial transport and other types of transport, which was reflected in the introduction of new lines connected to international air and sea routes.