Feintool to build car component facility in Most for CZK 1.26bn
Swiss Feintool has started the construction of its first manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic. It plans to launch the production of car components in Most by the end of 2018. The area of the building plot is 100,000 sq m.
The first building will be located on an area of 10,000 sq m. The plant will employ 60 people by the beginning of 2019. The Business and Investment Development Agency, CzechInvest, which helped negotiate the company’s localisation in the Czech Republic, added that the investment would total CZK 1.26bn.
